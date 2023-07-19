Water main break closes section of 25th Street in Martindale-Brightwood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Wednesday morning water main break in Martindale-Brightwood left several cars partially underwater.

The break, which occurred on East 25th Street, closed the section of the street between Keystone Avenue and Wheeler Street.

Citizens Energy Group says it expects the area to remain closed for “much of the rest of the day to complete the required repair.”

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are coordinating traffic in the area.

Citizens Energy Group Statement

Crews with Citizens Energy Group have been working along E 25th Street this morning to isolate and repair a water main break. Coordinating traffic control with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, workers expect that the segment of E 25th Street between Keystone Avenue and Wheeler Street will be closed for much of the rest of the day to complete the required repair. Motorists should heed all construction signage and drive carefully near active construction zones. Citizens Energy Group