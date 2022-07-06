Local

Water safety tips for parents and kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer trips to a lake or pool can be a lot of fun, but only if everyone is staying safe.

Kait Baumgartner, the owner of the Indianapolis Moms Blog, stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share some water safety tips for families as they head out on the water.

“We are all getting ready for the summer season – being around bodies of water a lot more during vacations, pool time, boat rides, and, of course, during social gatherings,” Baumgartner said. “Water safety should be the top priority for parents to avoid accidental death.”

More U.S. children between the ages of one and four die from drowning than any other cause of death, except for birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Baumgartner’s safety tips include:

Always make sure an adult is supervising when children are in the water

Purchase brightly-colored children’s bathing suits so they can be easily seen

Start swimming lessons so a child is familiar with water

