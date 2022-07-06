Local

Water safety tips for parents and kids

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer trips to a lake or pool can be a lot of fun, but only if everyone is staying safe.

Kait Baumgartner, the owner of the Indianapolis Moms Blog, stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share some water safety tips for families as they head out on the water.

“We are all getting ready for the summer season – being around bodies of water a lot more during vacations, pool time, boat rides, and, of course, during social gatherings,” Baumgartner said. “Water safety should be the top priority for parents to avoid accidental death.”

More U.S. children between the ages of one and four die from drowning than any other cause of death, except for birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Baumgartner’s safety tips include:

  • Always make sure an adult is supervising when children are in the water
  • Purchase brightly-colored children’s bathing suits so they can be easily seen
  • Start swimming lessons so a child is familiar with water

Visit the Indianapolis Moms Blog for more on water safety.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Docs: Man called Lyft, killed driver, drove SUV to Merrillville to see family

Crime Watch 8 /

Buy Now, Pay Later services may be getting some Americans deep into debt

National /

How to keep up with health and fitness goals during the summer

Local /

Bradford Clark Freeman, last surviving member of Easy Company’s Band of Brothers, dies at 97

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.