Wayne County inmate dies after possible ‘medical issue’

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — State police and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office are investigating the Saturday death of a 57-year-old man at the Wayne County Jail.

Dean Lamb, of Richmond, collapsed in the jail Saturday afternoon from a “seeming medical issue,” the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers and jail medical staff responded and began life-saving measures. They were joined by Richmond Fire and Rescue but were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

Lamb had been in the Wayne County Jail since Sept. 11 on a conviction of felony intimidation and misdemeanor public intoxication and was scheduled to be released on Jan. 20, 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Randy Retter requested an investigation into Lamb’s death by ISP and the coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for the coming days, the sheriff’s office said.