Wayne Township agrees to merge EMS with Indianapolis

Members of the Wayne Township Board meet on Jan. 25, 2024, at the Wayne Township Government Center in Indianapolis. (Image From Livestream)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The emergency medical services division of the Wayne Township Fire Department could soon merge with Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, as the township board agreed to pursue the deal Thursday night.

The township board next will consider whether to merge its fire department with the Indianapolis Fire Department. A public hearing on that proposal will happen during a board meeting set for 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Wayne Township Government Center, 5401 W. Washington St.

The board on Thursday night voted 4-1 in favor a resolution authorizing Wayne Township Trustee Jeb Bardon to negotiate details of a merger of emergency medical services.

Bardon said in a statement, “While this wasn’t an easy decision, it’s the right one for our township, taxpayers and our employees. This merger will ensure that Wayne Township residents will benefit from world-class emergency medical protection for generations to come.”

