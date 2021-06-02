Local

Wayne Township church opens ‘Little Free Pantry’ to feed the hungry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In Wayne Township, there is a new way to help feed the hungry, or get help if you need it. Vineyard Life Church has opened a small, accessible “Little Free Pantry” for people in need.

(Provided Photo/Vineyard Life Church)

The church installed the pantry over the weekend. The concept is simple, people can bring canned goods, non-perishable foods and hygiene products to drop off at any hour of the day. The free pantry is also open 24/7 for people to pick up items if they need them.

The church said they noticed similar blessing boxes in Indianapolis, but not many in Wayne Township. So, their youth group helped raise the money to make the little free pantry a reality.

They said they hope it is an easy way to help the hungry, especially since this pandemic has hit a lot of people so hard.

“This pantry is always accessible for you and feel free to come at any time,” said Clint Weddle, the media specialist at Vineyard Life Church. “And more than that, just know that you are loved and that’s what this is. An extension of our community. Not just our church, but the Wayne Township community. That in times like this, especially coming out of this heavy pandemic COVID year, that there is still hope. There is still love for others and just to not be discouraged and that people do love you and want to help and support.”

The free pantry is located at 612 North High School Road.

Vineyard Life Church also has a large drive-through pantry option on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.