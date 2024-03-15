Wayne Township EMS will transition to Indianapolis EMS on Sunday

Logos for the Wayne Township EMS and Indianapolis EMS ( Photos from department's Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emergency medical services in Wayne Township will officially transition to Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services on Sunday at 7 a.m., following the green light on a merger earlier this year.

In January, the Wayne Township Board sanctioned the transfer of the Wayne Township Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services Division to Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services. With this transition, 18 full-time and 21 part-time employees will assume roles as Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) employees, retaining their seniority, paid time off, and other benefits. All ambulances and personnel will remain stationed within Wayne Township Fire stations across the township, now under the supervision of IEMS.

“I want to thank IEMS and our team at Wayne Township for their diligent efforts in ensuring this merger proceeds swiftly and seamlessly,” stated Jeb Bardon, Wayne Township Trustee in a release. “This decision aligns with our township’s financial interests and ensures our residents maintain access to top-tier emergency medical protection.”

In addition to the EMS merger, the Wayne Township Board endorsed a merger of the Wayne Township Fire Department with the Indianapolis Fire Department — although an effective date is yet to be determined.

Situated on Indianapolis’ west side, Wayne Township boasts nearly 150,000 residents, vibrant neighborhoods, numerous businesses, and notable landmarks such as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis International Airport.

The Wayne Township Trustee’s Office administers a range of programs and services to aid residents facing challenging circumstances and oversees the Wayne Township Fire Department.

