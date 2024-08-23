Wayne Township Fire Department merger canceled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wayne Township Fire Department will not merge with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The merger was scheduled to take effect by Jan. 1.

It’s now on hold after the city government and Wayne Township officials took a deep dive into the finances, operations, and the tax structure that support fire protection.

The decision means the Wayne Township Fire Department will remain its own entity and continue to provide fire services for the township in west central Marion County.

