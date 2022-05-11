Local

Wayne Township Fire Department says engineer died in line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire Department announced Tuesday night that an engineer died in the line of duty.

Richard “Hank” Potter died at 7 a.m. Tuesday during his shift. Potter was 52.

No details on what led to his death were provided in the announcement from Capt. Eric Banister, public information officer with Wayne Township Fire Department.

Potter in December 1999 started with the department as a volunteer firefighter. He was transferred to Station 82 at 5377 W. Washington St. and remained an engineer with that unit until his death, the announcement says.

“He always worked an off-duty job, whether at Rolls Royce as a Firefighter or leading the Knox Key control system for the department. Around the station, he was known as the guy who could drive anything. Hank also took great pride in his military service, especially his combat tour in Afghanistan. Hank served honorably for 25 years in the Indiana National Guard, retiring as a Staff Sergeant,” the announcement said.

It also said, “Hank was dedicated to his wife Gwyn for 29 years, and they have three sons, Christopher Potter, Caden Potter, and Reilley Potter, all of Indianapolis.”

A funeral service was scheduled for 1 p.m. May 19 at The Grand Hall, 400 N. High School Road. Calling will be from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. A wake will follow the funeral. A memorial fund has been established at the Indianapolis Firefighters Credit Union to assist the family in place of flowers.