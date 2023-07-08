Wayne Township firefighters rescue kitten that got head stuck in cabinet

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire Department performed some “delicate rescue work” Friday after they performed a rescue for a curious kitten that got her head stuck in a cabinet.

The department shared a video on Twitter of the rescue, using special equipment to carefully cut around her head and remove it from the cabinet safely.

Firefighters joked in the tweet, saying while they specialize in lifting heavy objects and cutting open large vehicles, they also specialized in rescues like these.

They say they helped the cat “without causing her to lose even one of her nine lives.”