Wayne Township officials discuss EMS merger with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fraught with financial problems, Wayne Township officials could vote on a proposed merger with Indianapolis Emergency Services at its next meeting on Jan. 25.

Wayne Township is facing a $2.5 million deficit and would save money by merging its EMS with Indianapolis EMS.

Township Trustee Jeb Bardon said cutting back on expenses by not giving out raises or replacing equipment.

“Our salary is the highest in Marion County,” Bardon said. “That’s part of the challenge of how we balance the books. We have a contract with union firefighters that guarantees them that, so cutting expense from salaries is almost impossible.”

Bardon said Indianapolis EMS offers better mental health services and will have some of its ambulances based in Wayne Township.

But Wayne Township resident Tina Bidgood is still worried that the merger would increase the chance of a delay in response times.

“If it wouldn’t have been for their quick response, within minutes, my daughter didn’t die in my arms,” Bidgood said. “She did die on the way to the hospital.”

Township board members decided to postpone the vote until Jan. 25. A separate vote on merging the Wayne Township Fire Department with the Indianapolis Fire Department will take place on Feb. 22.

Bardon is hoping a vote on these two issues can take place before the legislative session ends. He’s concerned a legislation called Senate Bill 54 could make it more difficult for townships in Marion County to merge their fire departments with Indianapolis.