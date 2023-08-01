Wayne Township school bus crashes on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WSIH) — A Wayne Township school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on the city’s west side, the Metropolitan School of Wayne Township District confirmed.

An initial report indicated that an SUV crossed the center line near the intersection of 10th Street and Country Club Road before the crash, according to MSD of Wayne Township Chief Communication Officer Jeannine Templeman.

The two students on the bus were examined at the scene and were released. The bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No information has been released on the bus driver’s condition.