Wayne Township to hold Public Safety Day Aug. 10

Wayne Township Fire Department crews hold an interactive public safety demonstration at the Wayne Township Public Safety Day celebration Aug. 26, 2023. (Provided Photo/Enrique Saenz/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Come out to the west side of Indianapolis this Saturday for a free, kid-friendly public safety day celebration.

Wayne Township will host its Public Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sam’s Club parking lot at 5805 Rockville Road.

The celebration will have free lunch and snacks, face paintings, bounce houses and kid’s games, as well as interactive public safety demonstrations by the Wayne Township Fire Department and other agencies.

The event will also feature more than 50 vendor and resource booths, and the Ben Davis Lions Club will hold a classic car show.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will also hold a free food giveaway for Wayne Township families. The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

