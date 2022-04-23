Ways to celebrate Earth Day in Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are several ways you can celebrate Earth Day on Saturday.
Bring your own bags and gloves or get them from keep Indianapolis Beautiful to participate in cleanups at 23 Indy Parks family and nature centers, including these:
- Bethel Park
- Broad Ripple Park
- Brookside Park
- Christian Park
- Eagle Creek Park
- Ellenberger Park
- Frederick Douglass Park
- Garfield Park
- Holliday Park
- Indy Island Aquatic Center
- Indianapolis World Sports Park
- Krannert Park
- Kuntz Soccer Stadium
- Municipal Gardens
- Perry Park
- Pride Park
- Rhodius Park
- Riverside Park
- Southeastway Park
- Thatcher Park
- Washington Park
- Watkins Park
- Windsor Village Park
Two shopping centers — The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis, and Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville — will focus on donations. They are collecting boxes of gently used clothing and shoes from noon to 3 p.m. Donors will get a prepaid shipping label, and the boxes will be sent to a local charity.
Fishers wants to get rid of invasive species. It’s holding a garlic mustard pull at Cheney Creek Natural Area and a weed wrangle at Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve. Both events are from 10 a.m. to noon.
Earth Day celebrants can also take the kids to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. It will have have Ecosystem Jenga, Earth Day trivia, and creative reinvention planned. Also, visits will find several several sustainability showcases, including some from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis and Fort Harrison State Park. The celebration starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m. People can also participate with at-home activities online.