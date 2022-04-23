Local

Ways to celebrate Earth Day in Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville

A “Blue Marble” image of the Earth taken from the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA's Earth-observing satellite — Suomi NPP. This composite image uses a number of swaths of the Earth's surface taken on Jan. 4, 2012. (Image credit: NASA/NOAA/GSFC/Suomi NPP/VIIRS/Norman Kuring)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are several ways you can celebrate Earth Day on Saturday.

Bring your own bags and gloves or get them from keep Indianapolis Beautiful to participate in cleanups at 23 Indy Parks family and nature centers, including these:

Bethel Park

Broad Ripple Park

Brookside Park

Christian Park

Eagle Creek Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Holliday Park

Indy Island Aquatic Center

Indianapolis World Sports Park

Krannert Park

Kuntz Soccer Stadium

Municipal Gardens

Perry Park

Pride Park

Rhodius Park

Riverside Park

Southeastway Park

Thatcher Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Windsor Village Park

Two shopping centers — The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis, and Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville — will focus on donations. They are collecting boxes of gently used clothing and shoes from noon to 3 p.m. Donors will get a prepaid shipping label, and the boxes will be sent to a local charity.

Fishers wants to get rid of invasive species. It’s holding a garlic mustard pull at Cheney Creek Natural Area and a weed wrangle at Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve. Both events are from 10 a.m. to noon.

Earth Day celebrants can also take the kids to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. It will have have Ecosystem Jenga, Earth Day trivia, and creative reinvention planned. Also, visits will find several several sustainability showcases, including some from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis and Fort Harrison State Park. The celebration starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m. People can also participate with at-home activities online.