Ways to save at the 2024 Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a fair foodie, or a family looking for affordable fun, there are plenty of discounts, themed days, and free events to enjoy at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
The Indiana State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. The fair will be closed on Mondays.
Here are some of the state fair’s best value options:
Advance Deals
Purchase your tickets, parking pass and midway wristband in advance and save big! Available now at indianastatefair.com! All advance discounts end Thursday, Aug. 1. at 11:59 p.m.
- Advance Discount Admission Tickets
- Save 20% off gate admission.
- Advance Discount Parking Pass
- Save 20% off paying at the gate.
- Advance Discount Midway Wristbands
- Save 38% off paying onsite.
- Advance Discount Family Four Pack
- Family Four Packs include (1) parking pass and (4) state fair admission tickets.
- Buy before the deadline and save 30% off gate admission.
- Advance Foodie Family Four Pack
- Includes (1) parking pass, (4) state fair admission tickets, and $50 fair bucks.
- Buy before the deadline and save 30% off gate admission.
Daily Deals
- $5 Value Menu
- From savory classics to sweet indulgences, these budget-friendly options cater to every palate.
- Click here for a full list of $5 items.
- Hoosier Lottery FREE Stage
- The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage offers something for everyone!
- Performers include Gladys Knight, blues legend Buddy Guy, and the Happy Together Tour.
- Click here for more the full free stage lineup.
- 100 Free Things to Do at the Fair
- The best things in life are free, and so are 100 things at the 2024 Indiana State Fair.
- Click here for the full list of free fair activities.
Discount Days & Themed Days
- $2 Tuesdays | Tuesday, Aug. 6 & Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Back by popular demand, $2 Tuesday is the greatest value of the summer!
- $2 gate admission, $2 rides and $2 food options at each food stand.
- Military & First Responders’ Day | Wednesday, Aug. 7
- First responders, current and former military, and their families get in free with valid ID.
- BMV Discount Day | Thursday, Aug. 8
- $8 gate admission with printed/digital voucher from in.gov/BMV
- Voucher equal to 50% savings on admission!
- IndyStar Free Ticket | Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Check the IndyStar on Monday, Aug. 12 for a FREE ticket.
- Free ticket redeemable at the gate on Wednesday. Aug. 14 only.
- AAA Day
- AAA cardholders receive FREE admission with a valid AAA membership card at the gate.
- One valid card per person.
Additional Ways to Save
- Bike to the Fair: Ride your bicycle to the Fair and save $1 off admission.
- Free Tractor Shuttle Rides: Hop on a tractor shuttle for free transportation around the
grounds.
What do you do once you’ve arrived at the fair, grabbed an item off the $5 menu, and taken a a free tractor shuttle ride? From duck races and diving dogs to BMX bike races and pogo stick performers, the 2024 Indiana State Fair will have something for everyone.