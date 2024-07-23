Ways to save at the 2024 Indiana State Fair

Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a fair foodie, or a family looking for affordable fun, there are plenty of discounts, themed days, and free events to joy at the 2024 Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

The Indiana State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. The fair will be closed on Mondays.

Here are some of the state fair’s best value options:

Advance Deals

Purchase your tickets, parking pass and midway wristband in advance and save big! Available now at indianastatefair.com! All advance discounts end Thursday, Aug. 1. at 11:59 p.m.

Advance Discount Admission Tickets Save 20% off gate admission.

Advance Discount Parking Pass Save 20% off paying at the gate.

Advance Discount Midway Wristbands Save 38% off paying onsite.

Advance Discount Family Four Pack Family Four Packs include (1) parking pass and (4) state fair admission tickets. Buy before the deadline and save 30% off gate admission.

Advance Foodie Family Four Pack Includes (1) parking pass, (4) state fair admission tickets, and $50 fair bucks. Buy before the deadline and save 30% off gate admission.



Daily Deals

$5 Value Menu From savory classics to sweet indulgences, these budget-friendly options cater to every palate. Click here for a full list of $5 items.

Hoosier Lottery FREE Stage The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage offers something for everyone! Performers include Gladys Knight, blues legend Buddy Guy, and the Happy Together Tour. Click here for more the full free stage lineup.

100 Free Things to Do at the Fair The best things in life are free, and so are 100 things at the 2024 Indiana State Fair. Click here for the full list of free fair activities.



Discount Days & Themed Days

$2 Tuesdays | Tuesday, Aug. 6 & Tuesday, Aug. 13 Back by popular demand, $2 Tuesday is the greatest value of the summer! $2 gate admission, $2 rides and $2 food options at each food stand.

Military & First Responders’ Day | Wednesday, Aug. 7 First responders, current and former military, and their families get in free with valid ID.

BMV Discount Day | Thursday, Aug. 8 $8 gate admission with printed/digital voucher from in.gov/BMV Voucher equal to 50% savings on admission!

| IndyStar Free Ticket | Wednesday, Aug. 14 Check the IndyStar on Monday, Aug. 12 for a FREE ticket. Free ticket redeemable at the gate on Wednesday. Aug. 14 only.

AAA Day AAA cardholders receive FREE admission with a valid AAA membership card at the gate. One valid card per person.



Additional Ways to Save

Bike to the Fair: Ride your bicycle to the Fair and save $1 off admission.

What do you do once you’ve arrived at the fair, grabbed an item off the $5 menu, and taken a a free tractor shuttle ride? From duck races and diving dogs to BMX bike races and pogo stick performers, the 2024 Indiana State Fair will have something for everyone.

