INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The westbound lanes of I-465 are shut down on the city’s south side due to a semi rollover.

The westbound lanes are closed at I-65.

Just before 9:30 a.m., INDOT said the lanes would be closed for due hours due to the crash.

I-465 MM 53.0 WB at I-65 / Southside All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 19, 2019

Indiana State Police says no one was hurt in the crash.

ISP says the crash happened while the truck driver was trying to merge onto I-465.