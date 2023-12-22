All lanes of WB I-465 on Indy’s southwest side reopen after multi-vehicle crash

All lanes of westbound I-465 are back open from US 31 to Harding Street after a crash involving multiple semis and a dump truck. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-465 are back open following a multi-vehicle crash that shut down traffic for several hours Friday morning.

Police closed closed westboudn I-465 from the U.S. 31/East Street Exit to the Harding Street/State Road 37 Exit for roughly two hours, causing a traffic backup that extended to I-65.

By 9:3 a.m., traffic cameras showed vehicles moving smoothly — albeit slowly — through the area.

The accident involved multiple semitrailers, a dump truck, and a passenger vehicle, according to WISH-TV newsgathering partner 93.1 WIBC-FM.

Indiana State Police did not say what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.