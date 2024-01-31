Search
WB I-70 back open in Henry County after fiery semi crash

A fiery crash involving two semitrailers has shut down westbound I-70 in Henry County, according to Indiana State Police. (INDOT Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fiery crash involving two semitrailers closed westbound I-70 in Henry County for more than three hours Wednesday morning.

The crash caused only minor injuries, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Scott Keegan said X.

Police shut down traffic between Wilbur Wright Road and South County Road 375 East, about 7 miles east of Spiceland. Westbound traffic was diverted off at the exit for New Lisbon/Wilbur Wright Road.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

