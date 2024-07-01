WB I-70 closed near Spiceland due to semi crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 in Henry County are closed Monday afternoon following a crash involving two semitrailers.

I-70 is closed from County Road South 350 West to Greensboro Pike, which is approximately two miles west of Spiceland.

The interstate is expected to be closed for approximately five hours, or until about 6:45 p.m. EDT, Keegan said on X.

Interstate traffic is being diverted onto State Road 3 (Exit 123). Drivers should seek alternate routes.