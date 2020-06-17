Local

‘We Stand Together’: Maggie Lewis says we must commit to change

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked demonstrations, events and tough conversations around the world.

This month, WISH-TV is giving area leaders and community activists an opportunity to share their voices.

It’s a campaign called “We Stand Together.”

On Tuesday night, we heard from Maggie Lewis. She’s a city-county councilor and the CEO and executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

She reflected on the recent events around the country and why change needs to take place.

Watch the video to hear from her.

