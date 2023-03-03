Weather blog: Flood warnings in central Indiana; tornado watch for southern Indiana

A map showing flood warnings in Indiana for March 3, 2023. (WISH Photo)

Parts of Indiana are under flood warnings Friday, with the extreme southern portion of the state under a tornado watch.

Tornado watch

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. for the following Indiana counties: Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Washington.

Flood warnings

A line of storms with the potential to drop several inches of rain in central Indiana arrived Friday morning, prompting weather officials to issue flood warnings for various parts of the state.

Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 5 p.m. Friday for a portion of central Indiana, including Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan Counties.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with 1 to 1.5 more inches of rain possible.

Locations that will see flooding: Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Lawrence, Plainfield, Franklin, Brownsburg, Beech Grove, Martinsville, Speedway, Mooresville, Danville, Southport, Avon, New Whiteland, Cumberland, Edinburgh, Whiteland, and Bargersville.

Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Jennings, Rush, and Shelby

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 5 p.m. Friday for Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Jennings, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Heavy rain began in the area at around 11 a.m. and 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2.5 inches are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Indianapolis, Columbus, Shelbyville, Lawrence, Greenfield, Greensburg, North Vernon, Rushville, Vernon, Adams, Cumberland, McCordsville, Edinburgh, Fortville, Knightstown, Hope, New Palestine, Flat Rock, Milford, and Westport.

Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 4:45 p.m. Friday for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe Counties.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen and another 1-2 inches are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Bloomington, Seymour, Bedford, Brownstown, Nashville, Ellettsville, Mitchell, Crothersville, Oolitic, Medora, Stinesville, Charles Deam Wilderness, Norman, Elkinsville, Heltonville, Kurtz, Story, Bartlettsville, Monroe Reservoir, and Woodville Hills.