‘We’d be nuts not to talk about it’: Carmel FD launches tongue-in-cheek Movember fundraiser

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department launched a tongue-in-cheek fundraising campaign at a controversial public art installation for the month of November.

Every year, Carmel firefighters participate in “Movember.” This year they’re planting blue flags around the “Morning Sun” sculpture in the roundabout at Clay Terrace Boulevard, Lowes Way and Rangeline Road.

Movember is an international movement where one chooses not to shave their facial hair. It comes from combining the words “Mustache” and November.”

They started the Movember fundraiser at the end of October. For every $5 donation, a flag will go up around the sculpture.

Carmel FD Public Information Officer Tim Griffin says he knows the sculpture has become infamous in the community for its shape.

The Carmel Fire Department is using the controversial sculpture as the centerpiece for its 2024 Movember campaign. (WISH Photo/Hernan Gutierrez)

So, he says, the department leaned into it and made it the centerpiece of their latest campaign.

“The fire service in general, we’re predominantly male, right? 80 to 90% across the nation,” Griffin said. “We thought we’d be ‘nuts’ not to get in and talk about men’s health in November. Where better than the ‘Morning Sun’ roundabout?”

Later in the month, the department will hold a contest on its Facebook page to see which of its firefighters grew the best mustache.

The goal is to raise awareness for issues that men face like testicular cancer, prostate cancer and suicide prevention.

“Everybody deserves their morning sun, they deserve tomorrow,” Griffin said. “We want people to know there’s no stigma, go get help, go get testicular checks, go get prostate checks.”

Through the campaign, Griffin hopes the controversial sculpture can become a beacon for the community.

“I would love to see men come to Carmel stand under the ‘Morning Sun’, take a picture and post it,” Griffin said. “They can say, ‘Hey, I’ve survived,’ have it be a symbol of survival and strength.

CFD will take donations through November. They can be made through its Facebook page or the QR codes below.

As of Thursday morning, the Movember fundraiser has raised about $1,700. The department will decide later which charities will receive the donations. By the end of the month, the department hopes to fill the roundabout with flags.