Wednesday is National Golfer’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the weather begins to warm up, so do the opportunities to hit the links.

Wednesday is National Golfer’s Day and many Hoosiers will be celebrating with a round of 18.

According to leaders at Parsons Xtreme Golf in Indianapolis, it’s estimated that more than 550,000 Hoosiers played a total of 8.6 million rounds of golf in 2023. PXG expects that to grow in the 2024 year.

A recent report by the National Golf Federation says 45 million Americans ages 6 and up played golf both on courses and off in 2023.

The federation says 3.4 million Americans picked up the clubs for the first time in 2023. The previous high was 2.4 million back in 2000.

PGX Mobile Fitter Tyler Moore says it’s important to get out and enjoy the courses that are here in Indianapolis.

“There’s a lot of amazing golf courses around for the public. Some of my favorite are Prairie View and Brickyard Crossing in the heart of Indianapolis. Those are two really special places,” Moore told News 8.

As the weather continues to get nicer, Moore has this message for golfers of all ages and experience levels:

“Just get out there and play.”

