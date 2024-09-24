‘Weird Al’ returns to Indianapolis next summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ”Weird Al” Yankovic is coming back to Indianapolis.

The Bigger and Weirder 2025 Tour will stop at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on July, 3. It will be his first Indianapolis concert in six years and his first show in Indiana since 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

In a press release, Yankovic says he is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage. He says it will include some of his iconic covers and some of his fan favorites that have never been performed live.

Weird Al is a pop culture icon. He is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists over the last four decades.

Organizers say this concert will include a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band. Weird Al describes it as upping the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

Earlier this year, in celebration of his #1 album Mandatory Fun’s 10th anniversary, Weird Al released his new single and video “Polkamania!” It’s described as a medley of some of the biggest and most memorable songs of the last decade by artists like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Adele and Taylor Swift.