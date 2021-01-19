Welcome party to greet Pence as he returns to hometown of Columbus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Save the Majority" rally on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to fly back to his hometown Wednesday afternoon after a new administration is sworn in.

Pence is planning to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris before returning to Indiana. President Donald Trump is boycotting the inauguration and flying to Florida on Wednesday morning.

A small welcoming party of about 50 or so invitees will greet Pence upon his arrival around 3 p.m. Wednesday, said Barbara Hackman, the Bartholomew County Republican Central Committee chairperson.

She said U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is organizing the event.

According to a news release from the state Republican Party, Pence and his wife, Karen, will arrive at Columbus Municipal Airport about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to “thank friends and longtime supporters.”

Also, The Associated Press reported Tuesday, Pence is among those who will not be attending President Donald Trump’s sendoff event at Joint Base Andrews.

A person familiar with Pence’s schedule cited “logistical challenges” in getting from the air base to Biden’s inauguration ceremonies on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss scheduling decisions.