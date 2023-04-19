Welcome to Fairyville opens in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The 11th Annual Welcome to Fairyville is back at the Nickel Plate Arts Campus.

Local artists created fairy houses that will be on display and open for voting on the Nickel Plate Arts Campus Wednesday, and Thursday, April 20. On Friday, April 21 they will be moved to the Fairyville Trail for Fairy Friday and Sprite Saturday.

Visitors are encouraged to get a map on campus before beginning their tour of the Fairy Home Show.

The first annual Fairy Ball is, also, happening Wednesday.

“It’s for people that are 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased for $100,” said Aili McGill, executive director at Nickel Plate Arts. “That’s happening at the Lacy Arts Building from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..”

Other events include vendors with fairy-inspired wares, fairy caboose rides, family tea parties, and a parade on Friday and Saturday.

