West side man’s murder leaves void in community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered in Belmont Beach Saturday to remember the life of Michael Chappel Jr.

Belmont Beach was once a segregated area. Years later, Chappel and his cousin Lamon Brewster helped revitalize it into a place where everyone is welcome.

“It’s bittersweet for us. we have a place in the community now that’s a peaceful place, but at the same time, Mike Treez isn’t here to celebrate with us,” said Brewster.

“Treez” as he was known by close friends, was an Indianapolis radio personality, supporter of the arts and the people in his home community of Haughville.

“He was in the military, and he studied mental health to try and help speak to these young men,” said Brewster.

Monique Nourse knew Mike for two decades, she lives right next to where Chappel was shot on September 3.

“I was heart broken. I mean, there are no words. Mike was like family,” said Nourse.

Nourse grew up in Haughville during a time when you could leave your doors unlocked and your bicycles outside. She’s frustrated that Chappel became the victim of a senseless murder, and that younger children will never get the chance to be mentored by him.

“I have so many mixed emotions. I’m hurt, I’m mad, I’m angry, I’m sad,” said Nourse.

There are no suspect in Chappel’s murder and no additional information has been provided.