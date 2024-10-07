Western Indiana fire destroys farmhouse, trees, and transport van

(WISH) — The Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday responded to a fire that destroyed a farmhouse, several trees, and a transport van.

At 9:26 p.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 525, south of I-70. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a two-story farmhouse, several trees, and a van fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to a trailer and a garage that were also on the property. The unoccupied farmhouse and van were lost to the fire. An excavator was brought in to remove smoldering material from the basement so the fire could be extinguished and the house demolished.

Crews used 26,000 gallons of water. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Provided Photo/Reelsville/Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook)

