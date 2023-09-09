Westfield announces death of Councilor Joe Edwards

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Westfield announced in a news release the death of Westfield City Councilor Joe Edwards Friday.

Edwards, a lifelong resident of Westfield, spent most of his professional career in business finance. He owned and operated Edwards-Steele Financial services until 2005. He began his career as a town councilor, then a city councilor. According to the news release, “Edwards played an instrumental role in guiding Westfield’s transformation from a small farming town into the sixth fastest-growing city in the nation. His leadership , thoughtful policymaking, and deep-rooted love for the city helped shape Westfield.

Westfield recently honored Edwards by naming a future park after him: “Joe Edwards Plaza.”

“Joe was a tireless proponent for Westfield,” said Andy Cook, mayor of Westfield. “His passion for our community, advocacy for its residents, and relentless pursuit of progress have left a legacy that will continue to benefit future generations of Westfield residents.”

Edwards is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Jo Ann. He was also a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Funeral services are pending.