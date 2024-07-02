Westfield announces plans for a new fire station

On Tuesday city of Westfield and Westfield Fire Department announced renderings for station 84. (Photo Provided by/ City of Westfield Facebook)

Westfield, Ind. (WISH) — On Tuesday, the city of Westfield and Westfield Fire Department announced renderings for a new fire station on the city’s north side.

Station 84 will be located at 191 St. and Chad Hittle Dr. The city says the station is needed due to an increase of residential neighborhoods in the area.

The two story, 20,000-square-foot building will be designed for up to 12 personnel and include three full apparatus bays, living and sleeping quarters, and a museum open to the public.

The station will serve the U.S. 31 corridor, Grand Park and Chatham Hills. Currently, the nearest fire stations are located off of State Road 32. The addition of this station is expected to reduce response times by more than two minutes, a release says.

“We are woefully behind in the number of fire stations needed for the City of Westfield,” stated Mayor Scott Willis. “It is a priority of my administration to provide exceptional public safety to our residents and visitors, and this is one of the first steps in accomplishing that goal. We can only advance Westfield if we get projects like these started.”

Station 84 will cost roughly $11 million and is financed by a Build-Operate-Transfer bond. Construction is underway with an anticipated opening of October 2025.