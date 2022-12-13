Local

Westfield approves term limits for elected officials over mayor’s veto

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook talks with News 8 on April 1, 2020. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield City Council has approved an ordinance adding term limits for elected city officials, overriding the mayor’s veto.

The council voted 5-2 Monday night to override Mayor Andy Cook’s veto, his first veto in 15 years in office.

The measure limits the mayor and council members to two consecutive terms in office. The city clerk/treasurer will be limited to three consecutive four-year terms.

“Let me be clear that the reason that I elected to veto was not based on the merits of term limits,” Cook said during a Tuesday news conference. “It is solely based on the legality of such.”

Cook cited opinions from a law firm and the co-chair of the Indiana Election Division that state only the General Assembly can set term limits on local elections.

The new limits would take effect in 2024, after next year’s election.

Cook, who is serving his fourth term as mayor of Westfield, says he has not made a decision on whether he will seek another term in next year’s election.

The limits approved Monday would not include any terms served prior to Jan. 1, 2024.