Westfield businesses contribute $35K to new library

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The OrthoIndy Foundation and AgReliant will sponsor the new Westfield Washington Public Library through significant contributions to the Westfield Library Foundation (WLF).

The Foundation has contributed $25,000 to help offset the cost of the elevator at the new library, further demonstrating its commitment to accessibility and community development.

“Westfield’s unique new library is a wonderful opportunity for the Ortholndy Foundation to promote mobility for more central Indiana residents,” says Dr. John Dietz, Jr., a surgeon at OrthoIndy in Westfield. “It is an honor to assist the community in their efforts to continually raise the quality of life with better access by providing an elevator to assist residents who may struggle with stairs.”

AgReliant has generously donated $10,000 and will have its name prominently displayed on a bench outside the new library building.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the new library to our neighborhood and celebrate its opening,” AgReliant President & CEO Brian Barker. “We recognize the value that a library brings, serving as a hub of learning and providing resources and opportunities for growth to individuals of all ages. As neighbors, we look forward to supporting and collaborating with the library to enrich our community.”

WLF Executive Director Erin Downey expressed her gratitude for the generous support from both companies.

“We are immensely grateful for the support from the OrthoIndy Foundation and AgReliant,” Downey said. “Their contributions will make a significant impact on our ability to provide essential services and resources to our community.”

The new Westfield Washington Public Library is scheduled to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 1.

For more information about WLF and opportunities for community involvement, contact Erin Downey at 317-753-1481 or edowney@wwpl.lib.in.us.