Westfield cancels Fourth of July celebration

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The organizers of Westfield’s Fourth of July event said Tuesday that they have canceled it.

City officials say “Westfield Rocks the 4th” is canceled because of public health and financial concerns.

Social media posts added, “It was a hard decision because we love WR4 as much as you do. Thanks for understanding and we look forward to celebrating WR4 in 2021! Westfield Welcome”

The city’s annual fireworks display is also canceled.

