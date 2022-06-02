Local

Westfield Fire Department breaks ground on new station and headquarters

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The Reporter) — The Westfield Fire Department broke ground Wednesday for its new $12.8 million, 36,000 square-foot fire station and headquarters.

Station 81 will replace the current fire station and headquarters at Westfield’s Public Safety Building. Located at the southeast corner of 171st Street and Ditch Road, Station 81 will feature eight bays, a new training tower, physical fitness facilities, living quarters, fleet services and administrative offices.

Westfield Fire Chief Rob Gaylor explained the need for replacing the current station and headquarters.

“We started this process in 2019 to relocate the headquarters,” Gaylor said. “Our current Public Safety Building opened in 1997 and the Fire and Police Departments have outgrown that facility. We are out of space with people using closets for offices. It’s also in need of significant repairs.”

The Westfield Public Safety Building houses the entire Westfield Police Department, the fire department’s headquarters, along with personnel and equipment for Station 81.

Westfield has three fire stations. The last one built was Station 83 on Grassy Branch Road. It opened in 2012.

“Westfield’s population continues to grow and so do demands for fire and EMS services,” Mayor Andy Cook said. “The need for a new Police Department is also great. As our city grows, we are adding additional officers and the current headquarters is no longer suitable for the Police Department’s needs.”

Fire Station 81 is scheduled to open in 2023.