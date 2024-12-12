Westfield house fire leaves 1 dead

One person died in a Thursday morning house fire in Westfield, city officials confirmed on social media. (Provided Photo/City of Westfield)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a Thursday morning house fire in Westfield, city officials confirmed on social media.

Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters got a call about smoke coming from the garage of a home on East Pine Ridge Drive. That’s in a residential area near the intersection of State Road 32 and U.S. 31.

While enroute, fire crews learned someone was trapped inside the house, city officials said.

“Upon arrival, crews simultaneously made an aggressive fire attack and searched for the victim. The victim was quickly found, removed from the residence, and was immediately determined to be deceased,” the city of Westfield wrote on Facebook.

The victim has not been identified and it’s not clear how they died. No one else was hurt.

No other information was immediately available.