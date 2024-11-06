Westfield’s DORA plan receives state approval

The logo "DORA Westfield." Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) for downtown Westfield, an initiative to enhance community engagement and be an economic driver for restaurants and businesses. (Provided Photo/Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) has officially approved the establishment of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) for downtown Westfield, an initiative to enhance community engagement and be an economic driver for restaurants and businesses.

“We are excited that we’ve received DORA approval for downtown Westfield,” Mayor Scott Willis said. “This initiative will foster a sense of community downtown and showcase our local establishments. It’s a win-win for our residents and businesses by creating a unique outdoor experience.”

The Downtown Westfield DORA, approved by the City Council earlier this year as Ordinance 24-34, will officially be implemented in mid-January 2025. There are several steps that the city will take, including a marketing campaign promoting safe and responsible consumption, installation of boundary signage, and working with approved designated permittees for proper signage.

As part of the approved ordinance, several regulations will be put in place, which include:

The Downtown Westfield DORA is in effect Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Only specific plastic cups with the DORA logo are permitted to be used for DORA beverages.

A maximum of two beverages can be served at a time.

DORA beverages are allowed only within the DORA boundaries.

Exit signage is placed at the boundaries of the DORA, and DORA beverages are not permitted outside of these exit points.

DORA containers must be disposed of before entering another bar or restaurant, including those that are Designated Permittees and those businesses displaying a “DORA beverages are not permitted” decal in the window.

For more information on the downtown Westfield DORA, visit westfield.in.gov/DORA.