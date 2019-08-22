Westfield installs new Monon Trail bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Westfield began working overnight to install the new Monon Trail bridge that spans over State Road 32.

The city says it’s another way to connect the entire city and neighborhoods using mobile use pathways.

Crews began installing the bridge around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said this project has been in the works for five years.

The new bridge will be almost twice as long as the Monon Trail bridge at 146th Street.

The city received federal funding for the bridge project through the Metropolitan Planning Organization. The city paid its portion through impact fees.

The city says the new bridge is beneficial to residents in more way than one.

“It’s a great safety addition,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said. “As we have more and more trails of concern of getting our people safely across and the ultimate way to accomplish that with separated grate.”

Just weeks ago the city announced they were rushing construction for a trail tunnel at the intersection of 161st Street crossing of the Monon Trail.

This comes after a woman running in July was hit by an SUV where the trail crosses the road.

The Monon runs about 24 miles from downtown Indianapolis up to Sheridan.

The city hopes to have the entire project ready for use this year.