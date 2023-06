Westfield intersection closed due to a fuel tanker roll-over

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The intersection of Main Street and Shamrock Boulevard is closed due to a fuel tanker roll-over Sunday, Westfield police say.

The tanker was carrying unleaded fuel.

Fire hazmat and the Emergency Management Agency were on the scene to clean up. The intersection will be closed for several hours. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Access to the hospital will be allowed as needed.