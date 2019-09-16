Westfield makes move to stop solicitors

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Westfield has changed its solicitation policy. Now, neighborhoods can vote to ban solicitors from going door-to-door.

If the neighborhoods choose to ban solicitors, there’s a sign to put up at the entrance of the neighborhood.

The city says they were challenged legally to do this.

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook says the program is similar to what the state did years ago when they created a no-solicitation phone list.

For this program, residents enter their address on the city’s website, banning solicitors from coming to their door.

This change to the ordinance was approved last Monday and more than 2,400 residents have signed up online.

“It was all meant to use our technology today to avoid what we looked at and what could be a costly lawsuit,” Mayor Andy Cook said.

Solicitors are required to register with the city clerk.

The city says residents can download a “No Soliciting” sticker for free on the city’s website to put in their front door window or can get them at the city services building.

Vendors who violate the new policy could face a $100 fine for each separate offense. If it continues, there’s a maximum penalty of $500.