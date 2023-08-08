Westfield may push Grand Park decision to 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Westfield leaders may not make a decision on the future of the Grand Park Sports Campus until next year.

City leaders revealed that timeline during a Monday night joint meeting of the Westfield City Council and the city’s Redevelopment Commission.

Council and commission members indicated a vote to approve a new manager for the 400-acre complex may not happen until 2024.

Multiple members at the meeting expressed frustration at what they called a “slow” process.

The city announced in March 2022 that it was seeking proposals from companies to either buy or operate Grand Park.

The original request for proposal suggested the city hoped to have a new owner or operator in place by January 1, 2023.

Westfield announced in March 2023 that it was no longer considering a sale of Grand Park, and would instead focus on finding a new operator.

“It has not been slow, and certainly not purposefully slow,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook responded. “When we sold the wastewater utility, it was two years from RFP to closing date, and this is much more complicated than a utility. I can tell you it is moving along well.”

“I think the process and where we’re at right now, I would be surprised if it gets all the way through our process of approval by the end of the year,” said Scott Willis, current council member and Republican running unopposed for mayor in November. “I just think that’s unlikely.”

Three bids are still under consideration to operate Grand Park, according to Joe Plankis, president of the Redevelopment Commission.

Seven companies originally submitted bids for it in 2022.

Two appraisals last year put the value of Grand Park at approximately $85 million.