Westfield nonprofit group question funding for downtown development project

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A petition in Westfield questions the future downtown development. A local nonprofit is hoping to delay approval of a five-story building.

The Westfield Preservation Alliance says the total project is a $100-million investment.

The nonprofit says it would be just under six acres and would call for a five-story building adjacent to Grand Junction Plaza. It would include apartments, shops and commercial space.

The group says this is not a message of anti-growth. It’s about how to do the project appropriately.

Everything to the left of Speedway gas station on State Road 32 would be gone. That includes Wolfie’s Grill, a flooring company and the old Westfield Pharmacy, which just recently closed.

The group says the city would pay for the infrastructure and to level out and regrade the land.

“The question is now the right time to do that?” Westfield Preservation Alliance member, Marla Ailor said. “If it is the right time, why can’t it be done with private funds from the private sector versus public funds? Taxpayers will be on the hook for that.”

The city of Westfield sent News 8 this statement:

“The Union Square Development is a private investment planned for downtown Westfield. In 2008, the city publicly vetted and adopted its Comprehensive Land Use Plan that called for creating a vibrant downtown. The Grand Junction Plaza will be the crown jewel of our downtown. When funding passed in a very public process, it was stressed that there would be no tax increase. To say otherwise is simply false. Additionally, the city is very conservative in its investments. Westfield has the lowest debt-per-capita than any other city in Hamilton County.”

The meeting is at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at city hall.

The nonprofit is asking those with questions to show up to the meeting.