Westfield plans downtown district that allows carrying alcohol outdoors

Homes.com ranked Westfield as the top suburb in the U.S. (photo courtesy: City of Westfield)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Westfield is seeking approval for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, permitting people 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages in the downtown corridor.

According to a release, the city’s council is considering an ordinance that will grant drinking-age adults the privilege to purchase alcohol in a marked container from participating establishments and carry it within the district.

13 Indiana cities have been approved by the Indiana Alchohol Tobacco Commission to establish DORA, the district said.

“DORAs enhance opportunities for walkable downtowns and community engagement in outdoor settings and we are excited to be pursuing approval for one in our downtown area that is prime for development,” stated Mayor Scott Willis in a release. “We know this will be a positive economic driver for our downtown restaurants.”

As part of the ordinance, several regulations will be put in place:

The Downtown Westfield DORA is in effect Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Only specific plastic cups with the DORA logo are permitted to be used for DORA beverages.

A maximum of two beverages can be served at a time.

DORA beverages are allowed only within the DORA boundaries.

Exit signage is placed at the boundaries of the DORA and DORA beverages are not permitted outside of these exit points.

DORA containers must be disposed of before entering another bar or restaurant including those that are Designated Permittees and those businesses displaying a “DORA beverages are not permitted” decal is displayed in the window.

So far, nine businesses within the DORA boundary have applied to participate. Per the release, businesses can be added to the DORA designation list by resolution of the Council, which will be reviewed quarterly.

The ordinance will be eligible for adoption at the June 24 City Council Meeting at 7 p.m.

