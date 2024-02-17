Westfield Police Chief Joel Rush will retire

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Westfield Police Chief Joel Rush has announced his retirement effective March 1. Rush, 59, has led the police department since October 2009.

“Chief Rush has done an outstanding job leading the 77-member department, navigating COVID, instituting a myriad of professional processes and best practices in criminal technology to make Westfield one of Indiana’s safest cities,” Mayor Scott Willis said. “He has been a trusted partner, and I cannot thank him enough for his service to our community. I’m delighted that he and his wife, Debbie, will continue contributing to Westfield through their many volunteer activities.”

Chief Rush noted his gratitude for being able to serve a great city.

“When I accepted the role as chief in Westfield 15 years ago, I never imagined we would find not only a wonderful work opportunity but also a community Debbie and I love,” Chief Rush said. “I’m forever grateful for my time leading one of the finest police departments in the state.”

The Westfield Police Department is a nationally accredited law enforcement agency, accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Under Chief Rush, the department has received accreditation through the CALEA since April 2016. CALEA Accreditation is the International Gold Standard for Public Safety Agencies and is considered one of the highest honors a law enforcement agency can obtain. In 2021, the Westfield Police Department sought and received federal certification under the Presidential Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities pertaining to the Use of Force and related policies.

Chief Rush is a 1989 Indiana Law Enforcement Academy graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a minor in Counseling Psychology from Ball State University.

Mayor Willis appointed Assistant Chief Scott Jordan to serve as interim police chief. Jordan has served as Assistant Chief for the last 15 years and has been with the department for 28 years. A successor will be announced in the coming days.