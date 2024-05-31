Search
Westfield police find peacock in housing subdivision

Police announced May 30, 2024, that they'd found a peacock in Westfield, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Westfield Police Department via Facebook)
by: Associated Press
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Peacocks aren’t native to Indiana, and Westfield Police Department reached out Thursday after finding one.

Police said in a social media post that the bird was found in the 2600 block of Lord Murphy Drive. That’s in a housing subdivision off Towne Road north of West 151st Street.

Animal control agencies in the Indianapolis metropolitan area have reported found peacocks since at least 2016, according to online reports.

Anyone missing their peacock was asked to call the nonemergency number, 317-773-1282.

Westfield police shared photos of the peacock in its post.

