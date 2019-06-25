Westfield police investigating theft from antique store

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Westfield theft suspect. (Provided Photo/Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) - The Westfield Police Department is investigating a theft from an antique store.

According to the department, on Jan. 9, officers were called to the store located in the 800 block of East Main Street for a report of theft.

Police say the suspect, after first distracting the cashier, made off with an 1899 $5 Indian certificate, which police say is extremely valuable.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s and is said to visit area antique shops. Police believe the suspect may drive a classic or a vintage muscle car.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3251.