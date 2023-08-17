Westfield police search for suspect’s vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect’s vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last week.

Police say the incident happened at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, near the intersection of East 181st Street and Market Court. The victim’s vehicle suffered significant rear-end damage.

The suspect’s vehicle was said to have damage to the front end, possibly the driver’s side.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a champagne-colored (or light-colored) pickup truck with a body style indicative of the 2006-2007 model year. The truck is lifted, with large tires, and has black door handles, tinted rear taillights, and dark window tinting. An American Flag bumper guard is on the front of the vehicle, and there is a possibility the word “Chevrolet” is printed across the back of the truck.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, observed the vehicle fleeing the scene or has any information was asked to contact the Hamilton County Dispatch.