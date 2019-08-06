Westfield police seek burglary suspect

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.

The Westfield Police Department said on July 7, around 3 a.m., an unknown man, threw a rock through the glass door of a business in the 2400 block of 2400 East 146 Street.

One inside, officers said the suspect then pried open two registers, taking close to $500.

After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled the business through the back door.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.