Westfield gets $2.3M for roundabout at 181st Street, Wheeler Road

WESTFIELD, Ind. (HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The City of Westfield has announced that it has been selected to receive funds awarded by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO). IMPO has made $47.5 million available in funding for intersection, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, roadway, and bridge rehabilitation projects throughout central Indiana.

The IMPO holds an annual call for projects, allowing local government agencies to apply for IMPO-managed funds. During the most recent round of funding requests, 59 project applications from 17 local government agencies were submitted, totaling $183 million in requested funding. The 16 projects selected for funding are for construction bids by June 2026. Westfield was awarded over $2.3 million for constructing a roundabout at 181st Street and Wheeler Road.

According to Westfield Public Works Director Jonathan Nail, “181st Street and Wheeler Road is a critical intersection for Westfield Washington Schools traffic and visitors to the Grand Park Sports Campus. For several years, this four-way stop has created traffic congestion. We are pleased that the IMPO agreed that an improvement was needed, and we are excited to begin design work on this important project for the City of Westfield.”

IMPO Director Anna Gremling said, “As the state’s largest regional planning organization, we understand that infrastructure improvements are necessary to continue Central Indiana’s economic development and quality of life goals. These projects contribute to a larger effort in the region to address the road safety crisis, accommodate burgeoning freight needs, and

maintain the region’s infrastructure in good repair while providing mobility options for everyone in the region.”

The recipients were selected from a highly competitive pool. Each funded project requires a local funding match and is judged based on technical selection criteria, including impacts on air quality, improvements to congestion, pavement quality, and safety. The projects also meet goals for different projects set by representatives of the IMPO’s member communities across the region.

Federal law requires each urbanized area with a population of 50,000 or more to have an MPO. The MPO planning process is necessary to receive federal funds for transit, transportation alternatives, and roadway improvements. IMPO encompasses 1,520 square miles and includes eight counties and 31 cities and towns.