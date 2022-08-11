Local

Westfield receives seven Grand Park bids

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The Reporter) — The City of Westfield has received seven bids for the purchase of Grand Park. All seven were received ahead of Monday’s deadline.

According to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV, a total of 16 entities met an April deadline to submit an intent to bid on Grand Park. Only seven followed through.

Last week the city released two property appraisals for the Grand Park Sports Campus. The minimum price for Grand Park is the average of the two appraisals, which is $85 million.

The bid review committee has not yet convened.