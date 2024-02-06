Westfield: Residents soon will receive trash bills from city’s contractor

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The trash bill that comes to Westfield residents will soon arrive from a different sender.

The city government announced Tuesday that WM, formerly Waste Management, will take over trash billing on April 1.

Republican Mayor Scott Willis said in a statement that the change was made because WM can provide more information through its online platform about trash routes, bulk pickup, container replacements and “more proactive customer service.”

Trash routes and the days of collection will not change, a city government news release says. However, residents can start paying monthly instead of quarterly.

“The City is working with Waste Management on accounts that currently have a credit on their account, which will transition over to WM,” the release also said.

Westfield city government will continue to send one other bill to residents, though. That’s the quarterly stormwater bill.