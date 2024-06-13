Westfield seeks approval for downtown district that allows carrying alcohol outdoors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Westfield is seeking approval for a proposal that would allow people to carry open alcoholic beverages outdoors within certain areas.

The proposal, called a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, has been approved in at least 14 other Indiana cities, according to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

The proposed district covers the downtown corridor of Westfield and nine businesses have agreed to participate. The edges of the district will be clearly marked and each business will have signs in their window signifying they are included.

Westfield DORA District Business Sign (Provided Photo/City of Westfield) Westfield DORA District Corridor Sign (Provided Photo/City of Westfield)

“A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area allows a geographically defined area for customers to responsibly consume alcohol in designated cups, per Indiana law, with logos,” Westfield’s City Council President Patrick Tamm said.

The nine businesses include Something Splendid, Chiba, Westfield Greek’s Pizzeria, The Italian House, Nyla’s, Four Finger Distillery, Westfield Wine Vault, Village Pizza, and Field Brewing.

A maximum of two drinks can be purchased by anyone over 21 years old and each drink must be carried in a cup specifically made for the DORA district.

Each business is in charge of buying its own DORA cups.

Kim Kercheval owns Village Pizza and is excited by the possibility of the district.

“They wouldn’t have to tote any containers of alcohol here, they would be able to support a local business,” Kercheval said.

Although her restaurant already has a takeout liquor license, she is looking forward to the business opportunities the proposal could bring.

The proposal includes hours between noon and 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

The additional proposal regulations are listed below:

